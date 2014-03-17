Tenplay now on Google Play

Android gets some from Network Ten

Network Ten has finally released it's catch-up TV app Tenplay for Android, though the company had initially planned for a late 2013 availability for Google's OS.

Launched Septmeber last year, Tenplay was initially available for iOS, Sony Bravia TVs, Windows 8,

Xbox 360

, and was also accessible through browsers.

Currently, however, it's Android presence is limited to smartphones, with Network Ten saying that a tablet app will be available later this month.

Ten catches up

As well as a catch-up service, the app is also able to live stream content and offers a "continuous play feature", allowing you to move between devices without losing your spot in the middle of a show.

You can also create personalised playlists, set up reminders for shows, and access a complete TV guide.

While the move to Android should make watching The Simpsons easier for a lot of users, Network Ten is also currently developing an Windows Phone app

The Android Tenplay app for smartphones is now available free from the Google Play store.