Tenplay now on Google Play

Network Ten has finally released it's catch-up TV app Tenplay for Android, though the company had initially planned for a late 2013 availability for Google's OS.
Launched Septmeber last year, Tenplay was initially available for iOS, Sony Bravia TVs, Windows 8,
, and was also accessible through browsers.
Currently, however, it's Android presence is limited to smartphones, with Network Ten saying that a tablet app will be available later this month.
Ten catches up
As well as a catch-up service, the app is also able to live stream content and offers a "continuous play feature", allowing you to move between devices without losing your spot in the middle of a show.
You can also create personalised playlists, set up reminders for shows, and access a complete TV guide.
While the move to Android should make watching The Simpsons easier for a lot of users, Network Ten is also currently developing an Windows Phone app
The Android Tenplay app for smartphones is now available free from the Google Play store.
