Windows 8 set to run Windows Phone apps?

Windows 8 may run Windows Phone 7 apps, according to Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang.

In an interview with CNET, Huang said he "believes" that apps made for Windows Phone will play nice with the Windows 8 operating system.

While Nvidia's belief in no way makes this a true fact, it would solve problems for Windows developers who are torn between developing apps for tablet-friendly Windows 8 or smartphone-focused Windows Phone 7.

Appsolutely fabulous

By the same token, it seems likely that the mobile apps will also be somewhat compatible with a desktop system, although there are likely to be niggles in the UI and resolution of some.

No one's completely sure when Windows 8 will launch yet, but an early 2012 release date seems to be on the cards.

Microsoft's Build conference is set to take place next week, from which we're fully expecting to glean many more juicy titbits about the upcoming operating system. Stay tuned.

From CNET via Business Insider