Trending

Super-fast DDR3 memory now Intel compatible

By () Upgrades  

Samsung ready to deliver fast, efficient DDR3 products

Samsung's new memory has been approved by Intel and will be commonplace by 2009

Come 2009, PCs worldwide will be using a new breed of memory and chipsets that are twice as fast as current setups. They will allow laptop computers to have a longer battery life than is possible now.

The arrival date of the new Intel-compatible DDR3 memory became clearer yesterday when Samsung announced that the US firm had approved several of its new products .

Samsung said that Intel has now validated 21 of its DDR3 chips as being compatible with Intel's DDR3 chipsets. This sets them up for a release to PC makers later this year. Once previous-generation DDR2 memory is phased out of end-user machines, DDR3 configurations will become standard in 2009.

Built for gaming

In combination with the Intel chipsets, the new memory can transfer data twice as fast as DDR2 - up to 1.6 Gbit/s. This makes it ideal for high-end gaming and other graphics-intensive applications.

Another benefit of DDR3 is that it uses almost 20 per cent less power, which will result in longer-lasting laptop batteries. Naturally, Windows Vista is being touted as a prime reason to make the move to faster memory.

See more Upgrades news