Intel's mobile graphics driver booboo

Intel can't get its integrated laptop graphics to perform to its full gaming potential - and all because it hasn't been able to write the graphics driver which will make it work properly.

Launched last summer, Intel 's G965 mobile chipset has been highly successful. But its graphics drivers just quite up to the task. The chipset does support the Transform and Lighting (T&L) functions, but for the moment it's up to the processor to handle those particular instructions. "A small number of games that specifically check for hardware T&L support may fail to run," says a short piece buried deep within Intel's website.

"In most games, transform and lighting calculations can be performed on the processor with acceptable performance," says Intel.

The G965 forms the basis of the company's latest Santa Rosa Centrino platform . According to Cnet Australia Intel says the driver won't arrive until later in the year, possibly August and that Intel is blaming "a push to deliver stable drivers for Windows Vista as well as customer demands for improved video-processing performance."