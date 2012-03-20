Microsoft to launch Windows 8 in October, say reports

Windows 8 will probably be here in October

The final version of Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system will be available in October, according to Bloomberg.

Sources 'familiar with the situation' say that Redmond will complete work on the software this summer so tablets and PCs can go on sale before the Christmas rush.

The report says that both Intel and ARM-based gadgets will be part of the initial roll-out.

Vital to Windows and iPad battle

Michael Gartenberg, an analyst at Gartner, says it's vital that Microsoft gets the software out in a timely fashion if it wants to see results in 2012.

"If they miss the September-October timeframe, they're going to be stuck without being able to ship anything in 2012," he said.

"The last thing Microsoft wants to have is a situation where there are no compelling Windows tablets at a time when the new iPad looks like it's going to be a good seller for the holidays."

Microsoft released the Consumer Preview at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, allowing users access to the exciting new mobile-friendly OS for the first time.

Via: Bloomberg