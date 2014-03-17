iOS 7.1 looks to have the fewest app crashes on iPhone and iPad yet

It's been about a week since iOS 7.1 arrived, and along with the lack of white screens of death it seems the OS update also has some new-found stability for apps too.

According to performance monitoring firm Crittercism, the crash rate of apps running on iOS 7.1 has dipped to just 1.6%.

It's a small but noticeable improvement from the 2.1% rate of crashing apps on iOS 7.

The research also shined a light how iOS 6.1 and iOS 6 were actually more prone to app crashes despite not having iOS 7's known white or black screens of death.

Adoption preferred

Along with the improved performance numbers, new data from Chitika, an online advertising network, shows that Apple users are rapidly adopting iOS 7.1. The network puts the number of hotly updated iOS devices accessing its ad network at 12% just 48 hours after Apple released the new operating system.

Crittercism corroborated the numbers stating the number of iOS 7.1 adopters is being boosted by late iOS 6 holdouts who skipped the early jump to iOS 7.

iOS 7 had a rough start thanks to bumpy issues like the buggy lock screens and fingerprint scanner hacks. But from the early looks of it, iOS 7.1 has fixed many of those wrongs.

Additionally, the point-one update has brought on some new tweaks including better Siri and Touch ID integration, including better fingerprint memory. iOS 7.1 on the iPhone 5S also automatically enables HDR photography from the get go and the built-in Calendar now has the ability to show events by month.

