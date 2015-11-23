Half of all businesses will upgrade to Windows 10 by next year

If your organization is still using Windows 7, it might be time to make the move to Windows 10. New Gartner research data suggests 50% of all businesses will be making the shift to Windows 10 by the start of 2017.

Gartner says Windows 10 adoption will be much faster for businesses than it was for Windows 7, though it doesn't make a tangible prediction. More than 120 million consumers have downloaded Windows 10, since its release in late July.

The research company cites several factors compelling organizations to make the upgrade, including the end of support for Windows 7 in 2020, Windows 10's compatibility with Windows 7 applications and devices, and a desire for organizations to move end-users from desktops and laptops to 2-in-1 devices.

Why go Enterprise?

Windows 10 Enterprise gives IT departments the freedom to delay software patches, security fixes and latest OS features. Consumer versions of the software do not offer this option.

Businesses that download the software updates at their own pace will have greater compatibility with existing applications and use cases without requiring massive overhauls or implementations of third-party apps.

Read our Windows 10 review