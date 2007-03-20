Moving desktops are go for Vista Ultimate

The Windows Vista blog has announced the release of four moving desktop pictures for Windows Vista Ultimate. The desktops, called DreamScenes, feature moving elements and are part of Windows Ultimate Extras.

The DreamScenes can be downloaded manually through Vista's Windows Update dialogue box. If you have Windows Vista Ultimate , they're worth looking at, but don't expect to be blown away. The best are stationary scenes with a simple moving element, such as the flowing river example we've shown you here.

Here are Microsoft's official descriptions of its new DreamScenes:

A field of thistle with a bee gathering pollen (pictured)

Rushing water in a forest stream (pictured)

A streetlamp reflected in a puddle, with softly falling rain

Orange wisps flowing in a computer-generated scene (looks more like fire to us)

As you might suspect, you'll need to have Windows Vista Ultimate and a pretty decent graphics card in your PC. In fact, Windows Vista Ultimate enables you to use any motion video as your desktop background, but placing a family video isn't a good idea - either in terms of the legwork you're making your graphics card do, or the desktop distraction.

If you don't fancy DreamScenes, or have another version of Vista, then Microsoft has provided you with a series of stunning 'Vistas' to place on your desktop as your wallpaper.