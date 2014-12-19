Christmas crackers: Evernote

Evernote is the Swiss Army knife of data collection programs. There are versions available not only for Windows but also for phones and tablets, so you can take the information with you wherever you go, and the sharing options mean that you can work on things with friends and family.

The possibilities with the program are just about endless; you can use it to store and organise all manner of things you need to keep track of. You could use it to record recipes you find online and build up a shopping list, or you could maintain a list of people you need to write thank you letters to.

There's a web clipping tool available that can be used to save text and pictures from websites – great if you're looking around for things to buy in the January sales. Evernote is an excellent planning tool, so you can easily put together ideas for things you want to do, resolutions you want to make and so on.

Evernote is available to download and use completely free of charge, but paid-for premium accounts gain access to extra features – but for day-to-day use, a free account is more than enough for most people.