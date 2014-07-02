IBM upgrades Connections to include hybrid environment deployments

IBM has released an upgrade to its Connections cloud and on-premise software designed to aid organizations in internal and external collaboration. Connections 5 offers IBM clients an improved set of document sharing, analytics and content management tools.

The upgraded platform can be deployed on premises, via cloud or in a combination of the two. New features include file sync, document sharing and the ability to deploy connections in any environment across mobile, Web and desktop devices.

Connections 5 features an open architecture and APIs designed for developers to create business applications. By offering a hybrid environment, IBM will be able to offer tools to all organizations, regardless of their preferred method of deployment.

Collaboration on the brain

This isn’t IBM’s first foray into enhancing on-premise and cloud-based business partnerships. In May, it released the "Multi-Enterprise Relationship Management" (MRM) platform feature to enable organizations to manage shared processes across business communities.

It also released the "Sterling B2B Services Reporting and Analytics" feature, which at the time IBM said would build "a unified foundation to connect and collaborate across its partner ecosystem as well as reduce the time it takes to onboard new partners by 85%.”

IBM lists Superior Group and HootSuite as Connections clients.