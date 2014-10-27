Fujitsu launches a petabyte storage architecture

Fujitsu has launched a storage architecture built to help companies simplify and reduce the cost of storing petabytes (PB) of data.

The Eternus CD10000 solution, which combines hardware and software, supports up to 56 PB or 56,000 terabytes of data. Fujitsu says it will introduce higher scalability models next year, according to a statement.

The system allows storage nodes to be added, exchanged and upgraded as needed, which allows new nodes and old nodes to function together in order to produce an integrated set of data. This unified cluster of data is designed to improve ease of manageability as well as complexity and cost.

The Eternus CD10000 system is based on Red Hat’s Inktank Ceph Enterprise open source storage solution. The system is available immediately. Prices vary by region, model and configuration.