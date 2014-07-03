eBay to discontinue Magento Go and ProStores

eBay will shut down Magento Go and ProStores on February 1. The move will force more than 10,000 small and mid-size merchants to migrate to a new e-commerce platform.

In a statement, Mark Lavelle, SVP of Product and Strategy at eBay Enterprise said the e-commerce giant will now focus its resources on Magento Enterprise Edition and Magento Community Edition. Both platforms cater to larger businesses. It is unclear if either platform will be updated to support smaller enterprises.

E-commerce platform Bigcommerce will provide migration support for Magento Go and ProStores retailers, including the ability to transition to Enterprise, Community or third-party services.

A sign of things to come

eBay told Magento Go and ProStore clients that "changing market requirements" were behind the decision to shut down the service, according to TechCrunch.

In March, EBay laid off roughly 50 Magento employees, including members of its product and marketing departments. At the time, eBay told re/code that it was consolidating local offices "to focus more deeply on developing our core Magento products, Magento Enterprise Edition and Community Edition."

eBay acquired Magento in 2011, roughly a year after it invested $22.5 million in the company.