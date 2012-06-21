Twitter suffers site-wide outage

Twitter was down for over an hour on Thursday

Twitter suffered a global outage on Thursday, with the service down for over an hour.

The Twitter.com website, as well as the mobile and desktop apps went down at around 5:30pm BST (12:30pm EST) but everything now appears to be functioning once again.

During that period, users were unable to send or receive tweets and the Earth stopped turning. Ok, maybe not the last part, but it did stop us spouting several seemingly-insightful-at-the-time observations.

"Users may be experiencing issues accessing Twitter. Our engineers are currently working to resolve the issue." Twitter's Carolyn Penner told the AllThingsD site.

Where's the Fail Whale when you need it?

This is the longest period of global downtime since the days of the infamous Fail Whale, when the site made a habit of finding itself over capacity.

Everything is up and running again now, but there's no word on what caused the outage. We'll let you know if there's an update.

On its status blog, Twitter added: "Update: The issue has been resolved and all services are currently operational."

UPDATE: "Today's outage is due to a cascaded bug in one of our infrastructure components. We'll provide updated information soon." the company has announced.