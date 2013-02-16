Skype Video Messages absent from Windows platforms until end of April

Microsoft will hold off on adding the new Skype Video Message feature to Windows-based apps until the end of April, the company has reportedly confirmed.

The new feature, which rolled out in beta on iOS, Android and Mac on Friday, allows users to record and send visual voicemail messages up to three minutes in length on their phones, tablets or computers.

Given that Microsoft paid a pretty penny to acquire Skype, it was with some surprise that Windows Phone, Windows 8 and Windows RT apps were omitted.

Microsoft said on Friday that feature would arrive eventually, and now CITEworld has received confirmation from Skype that the feature will be in play on Windows by the time May rolls around.

Android and iOS guinea pigs?

The report claimed: "This afternoon, Skype confirmed to CITEworld that Windows users would get the ability to send video messages by the end of April."

The someone baffling decision to delay a Windows launch in favour of rival Apple and Google platforms may be due to Microsoft continuing to allow Skype to have some level of autonomy since the acquisition.

It could also be that Microsoft is allowing other platforms to be used as beta guinea pigs, while the feature is perfected in time for a launch on Windows.

The Skype spokesperson told CITEworld: "We ask you to be patient with us as we fine-tune the product ahead of its official launch."

Skype Video Message users who can access the feature are able to send 20 clips before it becomes a Skype Premium subscription feature.

Via CITEworld