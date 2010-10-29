Office 2010 beta expiry date is this Sunday

You'll have to get one of these if you want to carry on using Office 2010

If you've been wondering when the Office 2010 beta expiry date is, wonder no more. Your copy of Microsoft Office 2010 Beta is set to expire on 31 October 2010. That's this Sunday.

Microsoft is still taking feedback on the Office 2010 beta as well as Microsoft Office Online.

The public beta became available last November as Microsoft sought widespread public testing of its new version of Office in the wake of a successful Windows 7 beta program. Office 2010 was fully released in June.

However, as with all beta software, it only has a limited life - in this case, you'll have been able to use it for nearly a year for free.

The versions of Office 2010 available in the shops are: Office Home and Student Edition, Office Home and Business version.

Price-wise, the cheapest version of the software – other than the free web version – is Office Home and Student which retails for £109.99. This includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

The Professional suite is £429.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Access, and Publisher.