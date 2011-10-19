New Dolphin browser for Android launches on GetJar

The latest version of Dolphin for Android, V7, has launched today on free app store Get Jar but not in the Android market.

The free browser has enjoyed over 9 million downloads to date, with its gesture-based browser proving popular among mobile users.

Until Sunday (23 October), GetJar is the only place you'll be able to download the new version of the software. After that, it will make an appearance in the Android Market too.

Rings a bell

Dolphin 7.0's big "unique" selling point is Dolphin Connect, which syncs your bookmarks and browsing preferences across your various mobile devices.

Despite this all sounding rather familiar, Dolphin reckons its Connect feature will "once again reshape the mobile browsing experience".

The company also let slip that a new version of Dolphin for iOS is in the works, although it didn't say when we can expect to see the update swim on to the scene.