Google tries to reinvent email again with new Inbox service

Google is currently sending out invites to a new service, called Inbox, that combines elements of Gmail and Google Now.

Despite its name Inbox isn't just for emails - like Google Now, Inbox also handles things like flights, package deliveries, reminders, and more, according to a Google Blog post.

"Inbox is by the same people who brought you Gmail, but it's not Gmail: it's a completely different type of inbox, designed to focus on what really matters," Google Senior Vice President of Android, Chrome & Apps Sundar Pichai wrote on the blog.

To-do: download Inbox

Inbox bundles emails together by category, highlights key info in important messages, and automatically gives you relevant info for items on your to-do lists.

The service is reportedly designed to give you the information you need up front so that email feels like less of a chore.

Check out the video above for a demo of Google's Inbox in action.

Google is sending invites to "select" Gmail users, but you can also email the company at inbox@google.com to try and get one. Inbox will ultimately be available for Android, iOS and browsers, reports Reuters.