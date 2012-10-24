Apple updates Final Cut Pro X

The emphasis of Apple's San Jose event may have been the iPad mini, but that didn't stop the company from rolling out some big improvements to its video editing software.

Cupertino today delivered some significant updates to its Final Cut Pro X video editing software. Version 10.0.6 introduces plenty of new features for movie makers, including things like RED camera support and new controls for combining audio from multiple angles.

Available from the Mac App Store as a free update to existing Final Cut Pro X users, the update is sure to be a welcome download for videographers using the occasionally criticised software.

In addition to the new features mentioned above, Apple has a a long list of functionality to the software.

More precise audio editing, better sharing options, more convenient workflow tools and richer integration with third party apps sees Final Cut Pro X become a much better piece of software.

For those who haven't yet purchased the software and are considering it for a new iMac or 13-inch Retina Display Macbook Pro, it still costs $US299/£200/AUD$319 from the Mac App Store.