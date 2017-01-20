Snapchat is now using the third-party ad targeting it once called ‘creepy’

Snapchat is now accessing its users’ offline purchase data to improve the targeting of its ads, despite its CEO having previously deemed this kind of advertising “creepy.”

Following in the footsteps of tech and social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google, Snap Inc has partnered with a third party offline data provider called Oracle Data Cloud according to the Wall Street Journal.

This partnership will allow Snapchat advertisers to access data about what users buy offline in order to more accurately target ads.

Snapchat gets specific

Now rather than seeing generally less invasive advertisements appear on Snapchat which have a broad consumer appeal, you’re more likely to see ads that make you think “how did they know?” as you’ll now be assigned a specific consumer demographic such as “consumer tech purchaser.”

This decision shows the company is taking its growth seriously as it’s a different approach CEO Evan Spiegel laid out in June 2015. Back then, Spiegel stated his distaste for such personalized advertising saying “I got an ad this morning for something I was thinking about buying yesterday, and it’s really annoying. We care about not being creepy. That’s something that’s really important to us.”

Now, however, Snap Inc has to do all it can to guarantee that its stock is worth buying when it goes public later this year. Such an advertising approach is a good way to do so because it should make Snapchat a more attractive option to advertisers as targeted adverts are more likely to earn more per view.

Fortunately, if this kind of advertising doesn’t sit well with you whether because you consider it invasive or because you’re just incredibly susceptible, Snapchat is giving its users the ability to opt out. It’s already started rolling out the changed adverts so you’ll be able to change it now.

To do so, simply go into the settings section within the Snapchat app, go to Manage Preferences, select Ad Preferences and switch off the Snap Audience Match function.