SMBs will soon get even more mileage out of Microsoft 365

Microsoft and Sage have announced a new set of integrations designed to simplify core accounting and HR processes for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The expansion of the existing partnership will see various Microsoft 365 services, including Teams , built directly into Sage products and the Sage Digital Network.

The change will afford Sage customers access not only to all financial and employee data from a centralized hub, but also collaboration and productivity services from Microsoft (provided they hold a valid subscription).

Microsoft 365 comes to Sage

As inflation skyrockets, the cost of borrowing rises and appetite for spending cools off, small businesses in particular are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure,

In this context, companies will need to ensure they are squeezing out every ounce of productivity, which can prove difficult when employees are juggling tens of different digital tools and services.

The ambition behind the new-look partnership between Sage and Microsoft is to eliminate unnecessary friction for businesses during this period of turbulence, by streamlining crucial operational processes.

“Increasingly, SMBs are digital businesses - but connecting the tools they use can be a barrier to their success.” said Steve Hare, Sage CEO.

“Microsoft products have long been the tool of choice for collaboration, with Sage powering the back office. Through our expanded partnership, we will simplify life for millions of SMBs, removing friction and helping them to achieve real productivity gains.”

Separately, Sage touted the benefits of a tighter integration with Microsoft products from a governance, security and reliability perspective, giving customers greater visibility over their data and access to improved identity management facilities.

“SMBs play a vital role in our global economy,” added Scott Guthrie, EVP of Cloud and AI at Microsoft. "Bringing together Sage’s financial expertise, with the power of the Microsoft Cloud, our partnership will deliver reliable, secure, and scalable solutions that will empower millions of SMBs around the world to be more productive, reduce costs, and grow their businesses."

TechRadar Pro is awaiting confirmation of the release timeline for the new integrations.