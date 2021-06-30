Silent Hill reboot rumors resurrected as Konami pairs with the perfect developer

It's perhaps the most often-rumored revival in all of gaming, but those holding out hope for a Silent Hill reboot get a shot in the arm from one of its faceless nurses today. Konami, the owner of the horror franchise, has agreed to a "strategic partnership" with a development team that is certain to set tongues wagging.

That developer is Bloober Team, the brains behind the very Silent Hill-esque The Medium next-gen title. Konami and Bloober Team will now set to work "jointly developing selected contents." Could Silent Hill be one such...contents?

"It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team CEO, following the announcement.

"The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market."

The partnership will see both parties working across existing and new properties, but it's the obvious Silent Hill link we all care about right now.

Not-so-silent hills

There's been chatter around a Silent Hill revival for many years now, with the series festering since Konami's split with Hideo Kojima, long-time mastermind of the franchise. The much-lauded PT demo was supposed to be a precursor to a 'Silent Hills' game, before the two parties parted ways.

Bloober Team, on the other hand, has gone from strength to strength, building a trio of solid horror titles in Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and the recent The Medium. That last game, with its split-world design and soundtrack by Silent Hill's Akira Yamaoka, felt almost like a design test for a Silent Hill game in many respects. A port will soon see it added to the roster of upcoming new PS5 games, too.

It's not a done deal – Bloober Team could be working on anything under Konami's stewardship. And it's not a purchase – Bloober Team remains independent. But we can't wait to see what the developer could do if handed the reins to one of the most terrifying series in all of gaming.