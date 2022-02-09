Sifu won't be getting multiplayer, but a bunch of free content updates instead

Audio player loading…

Kung fu fighting game Sifu has launched to much acclaim on PS5 and PS4, but its journey isn’t over.

Developer Sloclap has announced it’s working on several free post-launch content updates for the game.

“We wanted you to know that part of the team behind Sifu is already at work on post-launch content,” community manager Felix Garczynski said in a PlayStation blog post.

“We have exciting plans for free content updates that we will soon be able to tell you more about! Stay tuned for more, and enjoy your experience with Sifu!”

However, in an interview with GamingBolt, Garczynski confirmed that one feature fans have been asking for won’t be coming to the game in future updates: multiplayer.

“Sifu will remain single-player only”, Garczynski said.

“We are an independent studio with limited means, and we wanted the team to focus on creating an immersive and distinctive single-player experience.”

Analysis: what can we expect?

Although the blog post doesn’t go into detail on what the free updates will include, we can make some informed predictions on where Sifu might be headed. A short game based around a refined, core combat system, there’s plenty of extras Sloclap could add on top.

We could see additional story content in the form of new levels, more side content, extra gameplay modes, or challenge rooms for players to perfect their martial arts. It’s also possible the game will receive more bosses or tweaks to its existing content.

There’s also the matter of the game’s difficulty. Sifu is no walk in the park, demanding you master its combat if you hope to make it through to the end. While this high difficulty ceiling is part of the game’s appeal, Sloclap may want to broaden its audience through optional difficulty settings, or introduce an extra challenge option for Sifu sadists.

As Garczynski emphasizes, Sloclap is a small studio, so don’t go expecting the free content updates to arrive too soon, though.