Should you buy an Oculus Quest 2 during Black Friday?

The Oculus Quest 2 has become the go-to VR headset for anyone who’s been tempted by VR, but put off by the PC requirements for it – and Black Friday looks to increase that temptation even more.

While there’s plenty of other VR headsets, alongside Sony planning a PS VR 2 for its PS5 console, the Quest 2 is the most affordable option for anyone wanting to try VR content.

But if you feel as though you’re missing out on some games such as Resident Evil 4 VR, Golf It! and many more to play with friends, the Oculus Quest 2 could be a fine purchase, as long as you get the right deal.

With this in mind, here’s a few reasons as to why buying an Oculus Quest 2 will be a good choice, regardless of whether you own a PS5 or a gaming PC as well.

Does the Oculus Quest 2 require a powerful PC?

(Image credit: Oculus)

In VR's early days, you needed a powerful PC to play VR games. Is that still the case for all headsets? The short answer is no. The long answer is, it depends.

The category was seen as a fad for years, and it’s only recently that developers and users are starting to support VR devices due to its lower-cost entrance and growing library of games.

The Oculus Quest 2 has the ingenious method of running entirely on its own, thanks to apps that can be installed from its own store. But you can also connect it to a PC, if you wish.

Once your Quest 2 arrives, you’ll want to load it up with some games and apps. Every sanctioned app is accessed through the Oculus App . This is also available on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store , and you need a Facebook account in order to sign in and use the store.

In no time at all you’ll be bopping to the beat in Beat Saber VR, or becoming an assassin with SuperHot VR.

The main difference between the Quest 2 and other VR headsets such as the HTC Vive, is that it doesn't require five wires and two hubs to be plugged into a PC in order to play VR games. The main point of use is by streaming it to the headset through your home network connection, so it saves you the hassle (and risk) of managing wires while playing a game.

Which Oculus Quest 2 should I buy during Black Friday?

(Image credit: Superhot VR)

There's currently two models available to buy - the 128GB and 256GB models of the Oculus Quest 2.

There's no other difference in these, just the storage. It boils down to what you're going to use the headset for.

A file size of an app can vary, depending on its content. A game like Fruit Ninja VR is 464MB for example, while YouTube VR is at 90MB.

If you feel that you're going to be downloading a lot of games and apps instead of streaming these from your PC, then the 256GB model may make more sense.

Otherwise, save yourself some money and look at the 128GB model instead.

Below are a bunch of deals where you can decide on the right model for you or as a present for someone.

What can the Oculus Quest 2 run?

(Image credit: Capcom)

If a game runs in VR, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to play it with an Oculus Quest 2.

Our guide showcases the best VR games to play on the headset which is constantly being updated.

Other apps to take advantage of VR are also worth your time, such as Skybox VR . Load up some videos into the headset and you’ll feel as if you’re watching them at your nearest cinema. Bigscreen VR also goes for the same effect, but you can also invite friends to watch a video as well, so if you wish, you can watch SpiceWorld the Movie in a virtual cinema.

With San Andreas VR coming to the headset in 2022, there’s plenty to look forward to with an Oculus Quest 2. Even if you want to use it solely for movies, it’s still going to be a great device to own.

There’s a lot to like from the headset, so if you’re considering one for you or for someone else as a present, you won’t go far wrong in an Oculus Quest 2 and the growing library it offers.

Can the Oculus Quest 2 run Half Life: Alyx? As long as you have a powerful PC to run it, then yes. Since its release in March 2020, there’s been efforts to make it run on non-VR devices, but these miss the point in how well VR works with Half Life: Alyx, and how its also helped in justifying the category. If you do have a PC to run it, you’ll have no issue in streaming the game on your Oculus Quest 2. But just in case, here's the system requirements: OS: Windows 10

Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

What about an Oculus Quest 3? Facebook is going through a brand refresh, renaming the parent company to Meta, and moving Facebook to one of a sub-company within the umbrella of Mark Zuckerberg’s portfolio alongside WhatsApp and Instagram. Meta has already confirmed that the next headset will be renamed to the Meta Quest, so while it’s not a confirmation of an Oculus Quest 3, it confirms that a new headset may be on the way. However, the Quest 2 is not standing still thanks to its impressive specs. With Black Friday coming, it’s a great time to snap one up.