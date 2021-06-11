She-Hulk on Disney Plus has cast its villain – and it's not Abomination

She-Hulk, one of Marvel's upcoming Disney Plus TV shows, has finally found its primary antagonist.

The series, which will star Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason) as the titular character, is currently halfway through its production. Until now, though, we had no idea who the show's major villain would be.

Now, Variety has reported that She-Hulk will face off against Titania – and the actor fulfilling that role will be a name familiar to fans of The Good Place.

According to sources close to the series' production, Jameela Jamil will portray Titania – real name Mary MacPherran Creel – in Marvel's She-Hulk series.

Marvel and Jamil's representatives didn't respond when Variety asked if the rumors were true. That's usually an indication that the reports have something about them, but we'll wait for official confirmation from either party before we jump to conclusions.

If Variety's sources are correct, Jamil will be the main villain in She-Hulk. We already knew that Tim Roth's Abomination would be making a return in the Disney Plus series, but it seems that he'll be returning in a supporting role rather than being the primary antagonist.

Jamil will join Maslany, Roth and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) as part of the cast if she has officially been hired for She-Hulk.

Analysis: who is Titania in Marvel's She-Hulk?

Titania was created in 1984 by then Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Tim Shooter.

Introduced during the comic giants' Secret Wars crossover event, Titania has since become a major villain to Jennifer Walters' She-Hulk. She received her powers from Doctor Doom, who used highly advanced alien technology to gift Mary MacPherran her powers in exchange for her loyalty during the Secret Wars' battle to come.

Titania possesses many of the same superpowers that She-Hulk, Hulk and Abomination have. These include super-strength, superhuman stamina, being an expert hand-to-hand combatant and a high resistance to physical injury.

At one point in her Marvel Comics history, Titania did attempt to give her life as a supervillain. We've seen Marvel Studios follow a similar trajectory with some of its movie and TV antagonists, with the likes of Loki, Ghost and even Bucky Barnes seeing the error of their ways (or, in Bucky's case, being freed from his Soviet indoctrination).

Marvel, then, could look to make Jamil's Titania a more sympathetic villain in its She-Hulk series.

Antagonists like Eric Killmonger (and even Thanos) have been relatable to audiences, despite their clearly questionable methods and ideals, which indicates that Marvel is moving away from the tried-and-tested 'good vs evil' blueprint in favor of a 'heroes and villains are complex characters who operate in morally gray areas' approach.

There's no reason why Titania wouldn't be of this ilk, too, particularly if she's a good character to start out with. Maybe she's led down the wrong path by Abomination, who seeks revenge on Hulk and, by proxy, She-Hulk, and is brainwashed into thinking Maslany's Walters has done her wrong.

Regardless, it'll be sometime before we find out She-Hulk's plot and, potentially, Jamil's official casting. She-Hulk is slated to arrive in 2022, but no concrete release date has been announced yet.