SharePlay is finally available on macOS 12.1 - but Universal Control may be delayed

Apple has launched its latest OS update, macOS Monterey 12.1 which brings a host of brand new features and upgrades. However, one major and anticipated feature has been delayed until 2022.

Apple users will now have access to SharePlay starting today, which allows you to share TV shows, movies, music, and other media through your Mac or iPad screens on FaceTime calls. And this is interchangeable, meaning iPad users can share with Mac users and vice versa on the same call.

Other new additions to the 12.1 update include Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and more.

But Apple users may have to wait until next spring for the Universal Control feature, as spotted by 9to5Mac, which was originally promised for a fall release. On top of that, there’s no current way to test out the feature, unless you use a workaround to test Mac to Mac support.

Analysis: What is Universal Control?

Universal Control allows Mac and iPad users to control both their devices with either a single keyboard and mouse or trackpad. According to the official description, you can move your cursor from a Mac to an iPad, type on one and see words appear on the other, or even drag and drop images from one device to another.

It’s a truly ambitious feature that seeks to completely unify the experience between devices. But unfortunately, it seems that Apple bit off more than they could chew as seen from such a long delay.

The following devices have been stated to support Universal Control when it does release: