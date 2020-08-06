Sevilla vs Roma live stream: how to watch today's Europa League match from anywhere

This intruging last-16 Europa League clash brings together two teams who were both tearing it up in their respective domestic leagues following the restart. Watch all the action from home by following our Sevilla vs Roma live stream guide today.

Sevilla vs Roma live stream - where and when Today's Europa League game takes place at the MSV-Arena in Germany, with kick-off at 6.55pm local time (CEST) - 5.55pm BST in the UK and a 12.55pm ET/9.55am PT start in the US. Away from home? Get your usual streaming coverage by checking out this great value VPN deal.

The first-leg of this match was a casualty of the coronavirus shutdown back in March, and the tie will now be resolved as a one-off match, with the game taking place this evening at the neutral setting of Duisburg, Germany.

Sevilla have an unmatched recent record in this tournament, having won the competition three times in a row from 2014. Those victories followed their two UEFA Cup successes in 2006 and 2007.

They look well placed to add to their tally, following a scintillating finish to their La Liga campaign, with Julen Lopetegui's side clocking up a 17-game unbeaten run which earned them fourth spot and a place in next season's Champions League.

Roma have also enjoyed a strong, free-scoring conclusion to their Serie A term, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight games, and rounding things off with a 3-1 victory over champions Juventus on the final day.

The Italians do at times look vulnerable at the back, and will be without the rejuvenated Chris Smalling, following the end of his loan from Man Utd

Ready for what promises to be a high-scoring Europa League encounter. Read on as our guide explains how to watch Sevilla vs Roma and get a Europa League live stream from anywhere today.

How to watch a Sevilla vs Roma live stream in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 3 with coverage beginning at 5.30pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Roma in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's match in Germany. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, or by using its companion app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts across this season and the next. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off today is at 12.55pm ET or 9.55pm PT. Out of the country? Just use a VPN to tune into Europa League games just as you would in your home state.



How to live stream Sevilla vs Roma for FREE in tonight's Europa League game

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Roma and Sevilla. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a 1-month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget that by using a VPN you can still enjoy that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Roma in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one a VPN to watch the coverage from another nation - only fair as you already pay for the service back home. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 2.55am AEST Friday morning start.

How to watch a Sevilla vs Roma live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports, with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. Unfortunately this match isn't one of them. If you're desperate to watch the game, you do have the alternative of using one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to live stream Sevilla vs Roma in the Europa League in India tonight