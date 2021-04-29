Selby vs Bingham live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship semi-final 2021 from anywhere

It's the 2021 World Snooker Championship's highest ranked remaining player against its lowest, so read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham online from anywhere - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

How about that from Mark Selby? The Jester from Leicester brutally dismantled a red-hot Mark Williams to make the semi-final, winning 13-3 with a session to spare. Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham's showdown with Anthony McGill twisted one way and then the other, going down to a deciding frame after both players looked like they'd squandered golden opportunities to win.

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham live stream Dates: Thursday, April 29 - Saturday, May 1 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Only two qualifiers have gone all the way at the World Snooker Championship - Terry Griffiths in 1979 and Shaun Murphy 16 years ago. Could Bingham become the third?

Basildon's finest has had to take down some huge names to get to the semi-final, but with the way Selby has been playing at the Crucible, there's a growing feeling that the trophy is his to lose. The ease with which the three-time champion has cruised past all of his opponents so far has been little short of frightening. He won 36 frames in the first three rounds, losing just 11 in the process.

But Bingham knows all about winning here too, having triumphed in 2015. Can he stop the man who looks unstoppable? Read on as we explain how to watch Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship semi-final match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Thursday, April 29.

Thursday, April 29 at 1pm BST

Friday, April 30 at 10am BST

Friday, April 30 at 7pm BST

Saturday, May 1 at 2.30pm BST

FREE Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham starts at 1pm BST on Thursday afternoon, continuing at 10am and 7pm on Friday, before concluding at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch Selby vs Bingham for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham: live stream snooker in Canada

The Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham match starts at 8am ET / 5am PT on Thursday morning. It will continue at 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday and again at 2pm ET / 11am PT, before the final action from 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday morning. You can watch Selby vs Bingham and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham starts at 8pm CST on Thursday evening, and will continue at 5pm on Friday afternoon and again at 2am in the early hours of Saturday morning, before concluding at 9.30pm on Saturday night. Viewers in China can watch Selby vs Bingham and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Mark Selby vs Stuart Bingham: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US