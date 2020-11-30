Seahawks vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football from anywhere

What a glorious weekend this could turn out to be for the Seahawks. Both the Rams and the Cardinals suffer upsets, and Seattle get to flex their muscles against the NFC East. This is the first of a highly favorable quartet of fixtures for the Hawks, and precisely the opposite for the Birds. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Seahawks vs Eagles live stream and watch NFL Monday night Football online wherever you are in the world right now - including for free in some countries!

Seahawks vs Eagles live stream Tonight's Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full Monday Night Football NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below, including free Monday Night Football live streams in some places - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The NFC East continues to astound. Despite their hideous 3-6-1 record, the Eagles are still in with a chance of making the playoffs, with division toppers New York and Washington just ahead with four wins under their belts.

But the lack of hope inspired by Philly's form shrinks further still when fans take a look at their schedule. Tonight's Seahawks clash will be followed by meetings with the Packers, Saints and Cardinals. Shudder.

Carson Wentz has the unwelcome honor of leading the NFL with 14 interceptions, and there are rumors emerging that the rookie Jalen Hurts could get some game time real soon if Wentz's performances don't pick up quickly and dramatically.

That Russell Wilson-Carlos Hyde connection helped the Seahawks to a crucial, and slightly surprising, victory over the Cardinals last week, a game in which their defense finally managed to gel together and offer some resistance.

Sacking Kyler Murray was quite a way to bring an end to proceedings, sparking elation in the Seattle ranks, and we'll see if they can return to form and retain their grip on the NFC West for the final weeks of the regular season. Read on as we explain how to watch the Seahawks vs Eagles on Monday Night Football today and get an NFL live stream no matter where you are today.

How to watch the Seahawks vs Eagles from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Seahawks vs Eagles live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Seahawks vs Eagles game is being shown on ESPN, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. Alternatively, there are a handful of good ways to watch this Monday Night Football game without a glitzy TV package. One that immediately springs to mind as Seattle take on Philadelphia is Sling TV, as it offers ESPN as part of its Orange package. Check out a free Sling TV trial today. Read on for an end-to-end solution that's got you covered for every nationally televised NFL game around, all season long. How to watch Seahawks vs Eagles FREE without cable In general, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means tonight's game can be watch 100% free! One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Seahawks vs Eagles - a great option, particularly if you're happy watching on a smartphone or tablet.

Seahawks vs Eagles live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Tonight's Seahawks vs Eagles game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, and English-language TSN and French-language RDS are providing the TV coverage. However, when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Seahawks vs Eagles is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free for a month by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial too. Payment is easy too, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

FREE Eagles vs Seahawks live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

Free-to-air Channel 5 has got the rights (together with Sky Sports) to broadcast Monday Night Football live in the UK. That means you can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs Seattle Seahawks game for FREE from 1.15am GMT in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with Channel 5's coverage starting at 1am. You can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service. The Eagles vs Seahawks game is also being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage again starting at 1am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 a month, and you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only want to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Eagles vs Seahawks: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Eagles vs Seahawks game, which is scheduled to start at 12.15pm AEDT on Tuesday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Just as Foxtel is, Kayo Sports is also showing a Philadelphia Eagles vs Seattle Seahawks live stream. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).