Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football from anywhere

The 5-0 Seattle Seahawks are heading into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a full week’s rest and one heck of a season so far. But their opponents last hit the field on Monday and come in with an impressive 4-2 record themselves, making this week's Sunday Night Football primetime game one you don't want to miss. Here’s how to watch a Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream and catch all of tonight's NFL action online wherever you are.

Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream Kick-off time for today's Seahawks vs Cardinals game is 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in the US, or 12.20am GMT early Monday in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by drafting a good VPN.

There’s no doubt about it, the Seahawks have taken well to the 2020 season. However, none of their five victories so far have been runaway leads. They scraped by the 1-4 Vikings by a single points, and needed a last-second goal line stop to beat the Patriots. The Cardinals would well take the Seahawks by surprise today, with Arizona's defense growing in confidence every week and no doubt relishing the opportunity to take perennial MVP candidate Russell Wilson down a peg or two.

In fact all of Seattle’s final scores could have been overturned by a defensive line on par with the Cardinals this season. Arizona’s own opponents have only managed to sneak 18.7 points per game past them this season - numbers that don’t stack well for Seattle’s stat sheet.

In particular, Arizona's D has stepped up its third down game lately. While last year saw them loathe to let opponents punt, the Cards put in plenty of work during the off-season and are a top 10 NFL defense when it comes to third-down rejections With improvements in sacks, quarterback pressure time, and forced turnovers, too, this is a unit well equipped to end Seattle’s undefeated start to the season.

Will the Seahawks make it a 6-0 start, or have Arizona got their number? This will be a fascinating game for neutrals and fans a like this Sunday, so be sure you don’t miss a moment. Read on to find out how to watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals online with an NFL live stream tonight.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Seahawks vs Cardinals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today's top VPNs for streaming NFL:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

IPVanish - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for an excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free. - Click to take advantage of this limited time discount

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream of today's NFL game in the US

This weekend's Cardinals vs Seahawks game is being covered by Fox, but you'll want to tune in ahead of kick-off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. You can also access Fox's coverage using a Sling TV Blue Package. The news and entertainment bundle offers plenty of live Fox Sports fixtures, as well as NBC, Comedy Central and more. You're paying $30 a month here, though your first month is discounted to $20. There's more, though, because you can also try Sling TV for FREE with a 3-day trial. Or, if you're looking to watch every game this season, we'd send you in the direction of FuboTV. It's the best place to catch this season's coverage for the simple reason that it has it all - with every game from Fox, CBS, NCB, ESPN and NFL Network available. Only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Rams vs 49ers game 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Cardinals vs Seahawks.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

CTV and RDS are both showing the Cardinals vs Seahawks game this weekend, so be sure to get to the TV before kick-off at 48.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT. If you're looking watch more NFL live streams this season, however, we'd recommend heading over to DAZN as CTV doesn't broadcast every matchup. You'll get live access to every game this season, as well as NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, for just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only that, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Sky Sports is offering weekly coverage of NFL games this season, and after a few changes to this week's schedule, that now includes the Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.20am GMT, with coverage starting on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event just before. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV and its best value Sky Sports Monthly Pass (£33.99) that you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. A final option is to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription to watch NFL in the UK this weekend. £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Make sure you're watching before kick-off at 9.05pm BST on Sunday October 25. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Cardinals vs Seahawks: live stream NFL in Australia

Australian NFL fans can watch select games through either Foxtel or Kayo Sports. The latter is a streaming service offering up a few games each week for $25 a month (for two devices) or $35 a month (for three devices). While there's a FREE 14-day trial available right now, you won't find a Seahawks vs Cardinals live stream with either of these providers this weekend. That means you'll need to sign up for NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.20am AEDT on Monday, October 26.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).