Scotland vs Israel live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 play-off from anywhere

Can Scotland go one step closer to reaching their first major tournament in 23 years? With next year's rearranged Euro 2020 set to include some games in Glasgow, the pressure is on Steve Clarke to lead his Scotland squad to the finals. Follow our guide below for all the ways to live stream Scotland vs Israel online and watch wherever you are today.

The home team face an Israel side their more than familiar with, having been drawn against them in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 UEFA Nations League tournaments.

Scotland vs Israel live stream Tonight's winner-takes-all clash is set to take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow. Kick-off set for a 7.45pm BST evening start in the UK and 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

The two sides clashed as recently as last month at Hampden Park, with Eran Zahavi's stunning strike cancelling out Ryan Christie's penalty in the 1-1 draw. The home side look set to go with a back three which is set to include Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson while recent Newcastle signing Ryan Fraser looks likely to start out wide for the Scots.

Israel boss Willibald Ruttensteiner has a selection headache with midfield star Dor Peretz and left-back Taleb Tawatha both side-lined thanks to coronavirus. Maccabi Tel Aviv duo Mohammad Abu Fani and Dan Bitton are meanwhile called up for the first time.

A final play-off match against Norway or Serbia awaits tonight's winner in Glasgow - which side will prevail? Watch the drama unfold as it happens by following our guide to watching a Scotland vs Israel live stream and catch all the football action online today.

More sport: how to watch a NFL live stream

How to watch Scotland vs Israel from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Scotland vs Israel game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs, you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.

View Deal

How to watch a Scotland vs Israel live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the Euro 2020 playoffs in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm BST.

Scotland vs Israel live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 playoff soccer online in the US

While tonight's game won't be shown on linear TV in the US, all of tonight's Euro 2020 playoff matches are however being shown on ESPN's internet sports channel ESPN3. The service is available to existing ESPN cable customers as well as Cord cutters. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and there's a FREE trial period for a limited time only - the regular cost is $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and Euro 2020 qualifiers, this is the cheapest way to go. US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above. Kick off for footy fans in the US is 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to watch a Scotland vs Israel live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of this massive Euro 2020 playoff semi-final if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am AEDT on Friday morning.

How to watch Scotland vs Israel in Canada

TSN brings Canadians select international soccer coverage and has exclusive live rights to this evening's game at Hampden on TSN3, as well as the the TSN website and TSN App. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Kick-off for Canadians is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

Can I watch Scotland vs Israel in New Zealand?

There doesn't unfortunately appear to be any Kiwi broadcasters showing Scotland vs Israel. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.