Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2021 rugby online anywhere

There's a potential cracker of a match to enjoy this Sunday, as Scotland and Ireland face off at Murrayfield in the latest Centenary Quaich. Read on as we explain how to get a Scotland vs Ireland live stream and watch Six Nations rugby online today - including for free across the UK, in Ireland, and in countries around the world.

Their head-to-head record now tied at 66 wins apiece, Ireland have won six of the last seven Six Nations clashes between these two proud Gaelic rugby nations.

Scotland have looked the more impressive in this year's competition, though the postponement of their game against France means Gregor Townsend's team haven't played for an entire month.

Both share the experience of losing to Wales while being a man down in this year's tournament, but it's Ireland's campaign looking especially lacklustre so far - its lone victory coming against perennial Six Nations wooden spoon claimant Italy.

On the other hand, Scotland have looked in fantastic form, the Boys in Blue buoyed by the performances of stars like Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg. They've claimed a huge Calcutta Cup triumph over England already and for once could be considered favourites heading into this all-Celtic clash.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to get a Six Nations live stream and how to watch Scotland vs Ireland FREE online.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

You can watch a FREE Scotland vs Ireland live stream online anywhere in the UK this Sunday, as the BBC has the rights to show the huge Six Nations clash. The match is being aired on BBC One, so all you need to do to live stream Scotland vs Ireland free is fire up BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT, with the Beeb's coverage getting underway at 2.20pm. If you're not in the UK for this round of Six Nations fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream Scotland vs Ireland outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the rugby via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions

But there's still a way to tune in!

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Ireland from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland FREE: live stream Six Nations online in Eire

Unlike in the UK, Virgin Media offers free-to-air channels in the Republic of Ireland, and Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel you'll want to head to for the Scotland vs Ireland game. This means you can also get a 100% free Six Nations live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT, and Virgin Media One's coverage starts at 2pm. Not in Ireland for the Six Nations? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN - just follow our guide below.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland FREE online: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US today

The game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning in the US, where NBC once again has the rights to the Six Nations rugby. This used to mean coughing up $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. But no more, as NBC's Rugby Pass has been absorbed into streaming platform Peacock - which offers a FREE 7-day trial meaning you can watch Scotland vs Ireland without paying a cent. After the free trial, Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that also features Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup - plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows and movies. Away from the US right now? If you're abroad, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN today.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in Australia

If you don't mind a late night, then beIN Sports is showing Scotland vs Ireland in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning and coverage gets under way at 1.50am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN separately - try streaming platform Kayo Sports for one of the best value ways to watch Scotland vs Ireland rugby online today. The great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering that works across three screens. Better still, there's a FREE Kayo Sports trial on offer right now, so you can check it out for yourself - no strings attached. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Six Nations in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. It's a very early start for the Scotland vs Ireland game, which kicks off at 4am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 3.50am. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Scotland vs Ireland live stream: watch 2021 Six Nations rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and it has secured streaming rights for the Six Nations rugby. The Scotland vs Ireland game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning, and you can tune in for FREE, as DAZN offers a 30-day FREE TRIAL. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game and Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.