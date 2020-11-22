Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online anywhere

A pivotal weekend in the Autumn Nations Cup concludes with Scotland vs France, a game that will likely determine the winner of Group B. It's Les Tricolores' first game of the tournament, but they currently lead the group after being handed a 28-0 bonus point victory over Fiji, who were unable to field a team because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad. It's a huge match, so read on as our guide explains how to watch an Autumn Nations Cup Scotland vs France live stream - including for FREE in many places!

Scotland vs France live stream now Kick-off for Scotland vs France is scheduled for 3.15pm GMT on Sunday, November 22 at the historic Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Full TV and streaming options are below, and with the help of a good VPN you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are and tune in just like you would at home.

Scotland's opener was perhaps a little more thrilling than Gregor Townsend had bargained for, a 28-17 comeback victory over an Italy side that for large spells looked completely transformed from the one that ended the Six Nations without a single point to their name.

It ended as Scotland's fifth win in a row, but one that looked far from likely at the midway point when they trailed 11-7 - a score line that perhaps didn't do Italy's early dominance justice. But a half-time dressing down from Townsend, combined with a major slice of fortune that saw Zander Fagerson cross the line unopposed, turned the game on its head.

They'll need to be on it from the start against a well-rested France team that came so close in the Six Nations. The Group B favourites' only defeat in the Six Nations came against Scotland at Murrayfield, a match that flipped on Mohamed Haouas' first-half red card, dished out after the prop punched Jamie Ritchie. That was swiftly followed by a Sean Maitland try.

This should be a brilliant game, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Scotland vs France live stream - including how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in the UK.

How to watch a Scotland vs France live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a FREE Scotland vs France Autumn Nations Cup live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including Scotland vs France, which kicks off at 3.15pm GMT. The build-up starts at 2.30pm. Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. If you're not a member, it costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online and live stream Scotland vs France in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament. That, of course, includes Scotland vs France, which kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT. You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Scotland vs France live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup rugby in Australia

If you don't mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia, with Scotland vs France kicking off at 2.15am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Coverage starts at 2.05am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Scotland vs France: How to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sport , and Scotland vs France starts at 4.15am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport 1's coverage begins 10 minutes ahead of kick-off. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.