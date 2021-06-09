Samsung will launch a 176-layer V-NAND and PCIe 5.0 SSD this year

Samsung has said it will showcase a new solid-state drive ( SSD ) in the second half of 2021 that will be based on its 7th gen 176-layer V-NAND memory.

The company shared its intention in a post penned by Samsung’s executive vice president and head of Flash Memory Product & Technology, Song Jai-hyuk.

Jai-hyuk says that this new SSD will meet the performance requirements of not just the current PCIe 4 interface, but also the next PCIe 5.0 interface “thanks to its maximum input-output (I/O) of 2.0 gigabits per second (Gbps).”

He added that the SSD will be optimized for “multitasking huge workloads”, such as simultaneous 3D modeling and video editing . Tom’s Hardware interprets this to suggest that the drives will use an all-new controller and expects the upcoming successor to the 980 Pro to work well for workstation applications.

200 layers V-NAND

Besides the news of the upcoming SSD, Jai-hyuk also shared that Samsung has managed to reduce the cell volume by up to 35%, which is why the 176-layer 7th-generation V-NAND is similar in height as the previous generation.

He also wrote that the company will soon expand the 176-layer V-NAND SSD into the data center where he argues they’ll help reduce power consumption, thanks to a 16% reduction in power requirements over the previous generation of SSDs.

Business Korea further reports that Samsung is currently testing a production line for the 7th-generation 176-layer V-NAND flashes at its new Pyeongtaek fabrication unit.

Not resting on its laurels, the company has already begun work developing the next generation of V-NAND flash with more than 200 layers, wrote Jai-hyuk.

