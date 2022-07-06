Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be more similar to the Z Fold 3 than we’d expected

Audio player loading…

While we’ve heard plenty of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we haven’t seen much of it yet, and what seemed like our best look at the possible design might be wrong.

That’s according to TechTalkTV (opens in new tab), who claimed on Twitter that the camera layout of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be almost exactly the same as it is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, rather than sporting a new design that we saw in unofficial renders shared by @OnLeaks – a leaker with a great track record.

Those renders showed a camera design that seems more inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with lenses rising directly out of the rear, rather than being housed in a distinct camera block.

EXCLUSIVE: The camera layout of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not look like the one shared by Onleaks. Instead, it will almost exactly look like the one on the Z Fold 3. pic.twitter.com/2IignnOEtaJuly 5, 2022 See more

It’s not a vast difference though, because both those renders and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 include three vertical lenses, with a flash beneath them. It’s just that the Z Fold 3 – and according to this latest leak also the Z Fold 4 – has a metallic housing around the lenses.

We’d take this claim with a pinch of salt, especially as OnLeaks has more of a track record (though TechTalkTV has accurately leaked things in the past too), but OnLeaks replied to the tweet (opens in new tab) simply saying “Damn”, so it doesn’t sound like they’re disputing the claim.

If you were hoping for a refreshed design this might be a shame, but it’s not all bad news, as in a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab) TechTalkTV also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will “for sure have a 50MP main camera”.

This isn’t a new claim – various other leakers have previously said as much, but hearing it from another source makes it ever more likely, and that would make for an upgrade – in megapixels at least – from the 12MP main camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Analysis: much needed camera improvements

If we had to choose between either a new design or a new sensor, then we’ll definitely take a new sensor, as while the 12MP main one in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is fine, it’s far from exceptional.

The rumored 50MP one here is in all likelihood the same 50MP sensor as the Samsung Galaxy S22 has, and we were fairly impressed with its performance. Saying that, given how expensive the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is sure to be, we’d sooner have the 108MP sensor from the Galaxy S22 Ultra - but we’ll take what we can get.

Previous leaks point to other camera upgrades too, with multiple sources suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will sport a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera, up from 2x optical zoom on the Z Fold 3. Again, that’s not as much of an improvement as we’d ideally like, but it’s a lot better than nothing. Still, from what we've heard so far we're not sure the Z Fold 4 will be troubling our list of the best camera phones.