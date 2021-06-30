Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak shows the full design and a whole bunch of colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be the most exciting Samsung phone of the year, and we’ve now had our closest look yet at the likely design, thanks to leaked renders.

These renders were shared with 91Mobiles by an anonymous industry source, and they look as though they could be official marketing renders, but we can’t be sure of that. In any case, they show the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in black, navy green, and what’s described as a ‘gradient pinkish’ shade.

All three colors appear to have a matte finish, and other visible details include a triple-lens camera on the back, and a punch-hole camera on the cover display. There’s no visible selfie camera on the main screen, suggesting that as rumored the phone will have an under-display camera. The right edge of the phone also has a volume rocker and what appears to be a fingerprint scanner.

While we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, they look convincing, and are an exact match for some renders shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record) previously – this latest leak just includes more colors and angles.

So we’re reasonably confident that this is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will look like, especially as we’re probably very close to the phone’s launch, with rumors pointing to August 3.

The specs – based on previous leaks – might include a 7.5-inch main screen, a 6.2-inch cover display, a 4,380mAh battery, and support for Samsung’s S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 might also be up to 20% cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 if leaks are to be believed, so it could be slightly more affordable.