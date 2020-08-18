Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photos show thick camera bump in regulatory listing

We’ve gotten another look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 thanks to a new listing on the Chinese telecom regulation authority's (TENAA) website, which clearly show off the side and front views of the next foldable.

True, the phone is turned off in the photos, so we aren’t getting any new ideas about how it’ll look in-use, like we did at the Z Fold 2’s unveiling in early August. But the images in the TENAA filing offer a few perspectives we didn’t see before – for instance, the foldable’s camera block is chunky, protruding out more than most phones we’ve seen. Good luck resting it on a flat surface.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TENAA) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TENAA) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: TENAA)

The photos also reaffirm that the rear cameras looks identical to the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but without the vertical oval below the flash on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s camera block, which holds the new laser focus. That’s an unfortunate omission from a foldable phone that’s expected to cost as much as or more than the original Samsung Galaxy Fold (whose launch price was $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900).

The TENAA listing didn’t come with a full specs sheet, sadly, but did include a model number of SM-F9160, as first spotted by GizmoChina . The publication is also asserting that US preorders for the device will be open on September 2 and go on sale on September 18, affirming a recent claim made by leaker Evan Blass.

Foldable to the future?

Despite the foldable being shown off in the TENAA listing’s photos, we can’t see our most eagerly-anticipated feature: the 6.2-inch front screen spans nearly the full length of the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s outer side, which is far more than the 4.6-inch front display of the original Galaxy Fold.

At Samsung Unpacked, we saw the new foldable in teaser footage, and learned Samsung redesigned the hinge with vacuum cleaner-like bristles to flush out dirt and dust every time you unfold the device. Pack on a 4,500mAh battery and 5G compatibility in all regions, and the Fold 2 seems like it improves on some (though not all) shortcomings in the original device.

We’ll know more when Samsung holds an event on September 1 that we expect will include a far more robust unveiling of the device.

