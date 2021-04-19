Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might look a little different

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 could be set for a design change, according to the latest reports. The unannounced smartwatch is now rumored to feature batteries from a different supplier than the Galaxy Watch 3, suggesting we could see the design and shape of the upcoming device altered to accommodate it.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is now rumored to have a 240mAh cell (41mm model) and 350mAh (45mm model) compared to the 247mAh and 340mAh of its predecessor. Based on this, the new battery doesn’t seem to be an improvement over what has come before. That said, the Galaxy Watch 4 may make battery improvements in other areas to make up for this, such as including a more efficient chipset.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch battery supplier will supposedly be the Chinese company Amperex Technology Limited (ATL). Samsung had previously cut ties with the company in 2017 after the Galaxy Note 7 fires, though in 2019 it resumed its partnership for the Galaxy S21 line of phones.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Watch 4?

The biggest change will be the smartwatch’s operating system. Multiple leaks including one from leaker Ice Universe (who has a decent track record) rather than using Tizen the Galaxy Watch 4 will run Wear OS, the Android smartwatch operating system.

There’s also rumors that a Samsung smartwatch could have a glucometer (that measures your blood sugar levels) but it’s unclear if the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 3, or both will use this hardware.

Finally, if the design is more important to you, the Galaxy Watch 4 might be a bit different from what’s come before. The Galaxy Watch 4 will apparently borrow the color palettes from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone lines - so we might get the watch in beige, black green, and violet.

We don’t think it’ll be too much longer before we find out what the Galaxy Watch 4 really looks like, although an exact release date has yet to be revealed. When we finally do get a glimpse of it, we’ll be sure to tell you everything there is to know.