Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 name, sizes and material confirmed by Samsung itself

There was some question over whether Samsung’s next wearable would be called the Galaxy Watch 2 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, and while the latter name has looked more likely for a while, it’s now been confirmed by Samsung itself.

As spotted by Romanian site Androidu.ro, the company’s Hungarian site has posted support pages for a device that’s specifically referred to as the Galaxy Watch 3, so that’s surely what the wearable will be called.

Beyond the name, these pages also include sizes, with both 41mm and 45mm being offered, and material, with stainless steel being listed – though it’s always possible that we’ll see other versions too, especially as a titanium model had previously been leaked.

Finally, there are model numbers, with the 41mm model being SM-R850, and the 45mm one being SM-R840.

The support pages don’t include any other specs or details, but their existence suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be landing very soon, so we’ll probably see it at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5, as we’d expected.

We’re also expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range there, and possibly other gadgets, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. It’s set to be a packed event, and TechRadar will be covering it in full.

