Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 last-minute leak shows us its design before today's reveal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is heavily rumored to be debuting later today at the Galaxy Note 20 launch, but a new leak has come hours before the big reveal showing us the best look yet at the wearable's design yet.

A new leaked video from Evleaks, an often-correct Twitter leaker, shares a look at the new watch, which you can see below alongside some new imagery of the device that shows the wearable from multiple angles.

This new leak doesn't show much we haven't specifically heard from other sources, but it does lend credence to rumors we've heard on the color variants to expect, and the fact there may be two different sizes of the watch.

Previous leaks have suggested the watch is set to come in 41mm and 45mm size variants. Evleaks doesn't specify the exact sizes in the leak above, so that may not be accurate, but it does suggest there are two different sizes set to go on sale.

The 'Mystic Bronze' color that has been repeatedly teased by Samsung for its smartphone devices seems to be the shade of the device you can see above too. The video from Evleaks also shows a black variant of the watch.

The video above doesn't show much more apart from the design that we've seen leaked before. There's no audio on the video, so it doesn't talk you through any of the features we can expect.

Those are likely to be what Samsung will be talking us through at the Unpacked event later today. We've yet to hear many new features of the smartwatch leak, so we're hoping to hear all about it at the launch.

Evleaks has also shared a variety of details about the Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Buds Live in the same Twitter thread that you can read through here.

The Unpacked event is set to start at 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT (that's midnight AEST on August 6 for those in Australia).