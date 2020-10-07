Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 is the rugged tablet for the new world of work

Samsung has launched its new rugged tablet the Galaxy Tab Active 3, which is based on the design of the Tab Active2, to meet the needs of today's mobile workforce.

The new rugged tablet includes a number of performance and productivity features designed for field-based employees as well as capabilities like Touch Sensitivity to help first responders who are required to wear gloves while working in challenging environments and conditions.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is now available in the UK for £539 ($696) and director of B2B at Samsung Electronics UK Joe Walsh provided further insight on the new device in a press release, saying:

“The way the world does business is rapidly changing as we move away from the office and out into the field. When developing the new Galaxy Tab Active3 we listened to feedback from our customers and partners and focused on creating a product that would make it easier to get things done. Not only is the Galaxy Tab Active3 more durable, but its performance has been upgraded to support the latest applications for maximum productivity.”

Galaxy Tab Active 3

As is the case with previous rugged tablets from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 is MIL-STD-810H certified and the tablet features enhanced shock absorption to withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters with an inbox protective cover. The device is also IP68 rated, dustproof and water resistant to provide peace of mind when working in unpredictable outdoor environments.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is equipped with the Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the rugged tablet ships with Wi-Fi 6 and MIMO delivers super-fast Wi-Fi connectivity. The Tab Active 3 also includes a replaceable 5050mAh battery and supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins. Samsung has even added a “No Battery Mode” for businesses that plan to use the tablet in a fixed location like a kiosk.

For users that want a PC-like experience when working from their tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 also now supports Samsung Dex which allows the device to be connected to an external monitor and used with a mouse and keyboard.

The new Galaxy Tab Active3 is available to purchase now at all Samsung Experience Stores in the UK and online via Samsung's Business shop. The device will be available at other locations including the US at a later date.