Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is out now, and it comes with perks

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now available to buy in the US, UK, and Australia, and it’s felt like a long time coming, as while it was only announced recently (at CES 2022), it was rumored for months before that.

But now you can buy it, at a starting price of $699 / £699 / AU$999, and if you grab the phone directly from Samsung in the US then you can also choose between several perks, including up to $100 of Samsung credit towards an add-on, a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, or the ability to buy a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for just $30. In Australia meanwhile, you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with your purchase.

The perks in the UK aren’t as good, but you will get five times more Samsung Reward points than you normally would for a purchase. These can then be spent on other Samsung products.

In all three countries you can also buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from third-party retailers, though you may not get the same selection of freebies and perks if you do.

So if you want it, Samsung itself may well be the place to go, and it’s worth acting fast as these bonuses won’t be around forever. That said, you may want to think twice before buying the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at all, as our review gave it a middling 3.5 stars.

We praised its vibrant 6.4-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display, its slender 7.9mm thick build, and its powerful performance from the Snapdragon 888 chipset, but noted that it’s too expensive and has both poor battery life and slow charging – which makes for a frustrating combination.

Plus, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy S22 to consider. This isn’t out yet, but we’re expecting it to land soon (possibly in February), and that’s likely to be a significantly better phone, and one which might not be drastically more expensive – though that remains uncertain for now.