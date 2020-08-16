Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specs and renders show up online

We're still waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (previously known as the S20 Lite) to see the light of day, but a fresh batch of leaks tell us a lot more about what to expect from the upcoming handset.

Pricebaba and @OnLeaks have shared some specs for the phone and some renders showing what it should look like when it appears. As expected, this will be a slightly bigger but more affordable version of the standard Galaxy S20.

According to the unconfirmed leaks, the phone's screen will be between 6.4 and 6.5 inches in size (the S20 comes with a 6.2-inch display), with a punch hole camera notch at the top. Around the back, there's a triple-lens camera array.

It seems almost certain that the Snapdragon 865 is going to be powering the phone (or the Exynos 990, depending on region). Models with 6GB or 8GB of RAM will reportedly be available, with storage topping out at 512GB.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @pricebaba)

We know pretty much what to expect already from the Galaxy S10 Lite, a cheaper alternative to the standard Galaxy S10 from last year. Samsung is repeating the trick for 2020, but moving away from the Lite moniker: the device will apparently be referred to by Samsung as the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Previous rumors suggest that the phone's display is going to boast a 120Hz refresh rate, and that a 4,500mAh battery will be packed inside. When it comes to an actual launch date for the new phone, October has been mentioned in the leaks we've seen so far.

That would be only 10 months after the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite were unveiled, so it's possible that Samsung wants to shift its scheduling around a little bit. It would allow more breathing room before the Galaxy S30 launch at least.

If the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition does indeed appear in October, it will round off a packed year for Samsung, with the Galaxy S20 phones and the Note 20 handsets the highlights – and they've all left us very impressed.