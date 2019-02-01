Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus may boast massive power, storage and price tag

We're mere weeks from the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch and rumors are coming in thick and fast, with the latest Galaxy S10 leak potentially revealing pricing and specs for the three rumored handsets.

The biggest talking point is around the most expensive variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, shown in the leaked information by Twitter user @ishanagarwal24 and MySmartPrice.

According to the image attached to the tweet, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus could be available in a huge 12GB of RAM flavor, with a massive 1TB of storage.

Unsurprisingly, this wouldn't be a cheap configuration, with a Galaxy S10 Plus price of €1,499 listed alongside.

While that's a sky-high price, it's still cheaper than the 512GB iPhone XS Max which is priced at between €1,649 and €1,689 ($1,449, £1,449, AU$2,369) in Europe.

These could be the variants, colors and prices for the Galaxy S10 trio (Image credit: MySmartPrice and @ishanagarwal24) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Price hikes all round

If the information in this leak is accurate, it appears there will be an increase across the board for the Samsung Galaxy S10 price (compared to the S9 range last year).

The entry-level S10, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will apparently be €899, while the Galaxy S9 started at €849.

It's the same story with the Galaxy S10 Plus price, with the 6GB/128GB variant also witnessing a €50 price rise over the S9 Plus. If accurate, it means we'll likely see around a $50/£50/AU$50 increase in the US, UK and Australia.

This isn't a surprise, as Samsung made a similar price increase between its S8 and S9 series, and with its closest competitor Apple also increasing prices in recent years the continued march upwards of flagship smartphone prices is almost inevitable.

We're also given potential insight into the cheaper version of the S10, listed here as the Samsung Galaxy S10e with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a €749 price tag. This could be Samsung's answer to the iPhone XR.

Color us interested

The leaked image also shows us the colors each variant will supposedly be available in, and in a separate leak WinFuture has got hold of a number of renders claiming to show the rear of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus in three different colors have hit the web.

The trio of colors seem to line up with the previous leak, where black, green and white options are all listed.

Three potential colors for the S10 and S10 Plus (Image credit: WinFuture)

It's worth taking all these details with a pinch of salt however, with no official word from Samsung on any of the details above. However, leaks of this nature this close to launch tend to be closer to the truth, and all the above fits very well with what we'd expect.

What we can be sure of is all will be revealed on February 20, when Samsung takes to the stage in San Francisco to announce the new Galaxy S10 series, and we'll be reporting live to bring you everything you need to know.

Via PhoneArena (1, 2)