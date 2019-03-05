Samsung Galaxy S10 has the 'most color accurate display ever', says DisplayMate

Much like it did with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has delivered another record-breaking screen with its Galaxy S10, according to the world's leading display authority, DisplayMate.

Earning DisplayMate's highest ever A+ grade, the S10's OLED display reportedly "matches or sets over a dozen new smartphone display performance records", including a "high brightness mode that is up to 17% brighter (1,215 nits) than the Galaxy S9."

Of the many distinctions earned by the device's screen, perhaps the most impressive involves its ability to produce lifelike colors, with reviewer Dr. Raymond M. Soneira calling Samsung's OLED "the most color accurate display we have ever measured".

The immense praise didn't end there, with Soneira further describing the S10's color accuracy as "visually indistinguishable from perfect, and almost certainly considerably better than your existing smartphone, living room HDTV, tablet, laptop, and computer monitor."

Along with its numerous records, DisplayMate also lists several other improvements over last year's models, including improved viewing angles, blue light spectrum and display power efficiency.

To find out how Samsung's latest flagship fared in our tests, check out our in depth Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review.