Samsung Galaxy Note 9 probably won’t have an in-screen fingerprint scanner

We’ve previously seen rumors and speculation that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 would have a fingerprint scanner built into its screen, but it seems that’s probably not to be.

According to sources in the parts industry, speaking to The Bell, Samsung has already revealed to its suppliers that it will be placing the scanner on the back of the phone again.

However, hope of an in-screen fingerprint scanner on a Samsung handset is not lost, as the sources add that Samsung is still working on such a solution.

Choices, choices

Apparently the company hasn’t yet chosen which supplier or technology to use for an in-screen scanner, but has recently rounded down the possibilities.

Options supposedly include an ultrasonic scanner from Qualcomm, an optical option from Beyond Eyes, an in-house scanner from Samsung itself, one from Taiwan’s IGES TEC, or one from Synaptics – which is responsible for the first in-screen scanner in a commercially available handset.

However, all of these options are said to have drawbacks currently, so Samsung isn’t ready to commit to one, and with the Galaxy Note 9 apparently starting production in June for a launch in August there likely isn’t time for any of this technology to reach a point where Samsung is happy with it.

That also means the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is launching on February 25 this year at MWC 2018, won't have the technology either and will instead opt for a scanner on the back of the phone.

We may well see such a scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10, as sources reckon that by next year the technology will be ready.

Via SlashGear