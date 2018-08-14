Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a record-breaking display

Samsung's reputation for creating the world's greatest OLED smartphone displays is undeniable at this point, but that doesn't mean the South Korean electronics giant is content to rest on its laurels.

According to the world's foremost authority on display technologies, Samsung's done it once again, with the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 breaking several records to earn DisplayMate's highest ever A+ grade.

Describing the Note 9's Absolute Color Accuracy as "visually indistinguishable from perfect" while also dubbing it the "most color accurate display we have ever measured," DisplayMate also note's the handset's High Brightness Mode as being 27% brighter and 32% higher in contrast than the Note 8, with a peak luminance of 1,050 nits when Automatic Brightness is switched on.

Noteworthy accomplishments

The Galaxy Note 9 also set records in Color Accuracy and Intensity Scales, meaning that peak brightness doesn't change dramatically based on what's on-screen, while also earning top marks in Viewing Angle Performance, particularly when it comes to small shifts in brightness and color — including white.

While not considered a new record, the Galaxy Note 9 matched the Note 8 with a Screen Reflectance score of 4.4 — said to be the lowest that DisplayMate has ever measured for a smartphone.

Concluding its report, DisplayMate said that "the Galaxy Note 9 is the most innovative and high performance smartphone display that we have ever lab tested," further cementing its verdict by also stating that the Note 9's display has "raised the bar significantly higher."