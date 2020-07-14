Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked render looks a lot like the Note 10 Lite

The more Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumors and leaks surface, the more the phone starts to look like a mid-ranged device when compared to the Note 20 Ultra or Plus.

A new render comes from esteemed leaker @UniverseIce who shared a front-and-back picture of what's thought to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on Twitter.

The picture shows a phone with a screen that's totally flat, not curved at the edges, has three rear cameras and a central 'punch-hole' cut-out for the front-facing camera at the top of the screen.

In other words, it looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 except without the premium curved screen. That means it looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite released in early 2020. It doesn't seem like the super-advanced stylus-toting phone we were expecting.

This isn't the whole picture

Galaxy Note20 pic.twitter.com/nNb3FqLVWDJuly 14, 2020

While we're not exactly impressed by the look of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 going by this render, looks don't tell the whole story, and the phone could still be impressive in its own ways.

The cameras shown here could end up having big sensors and taking great pictures, as number of cameras has little bearing on quality of photos.

The S Pen stylus too could have loads of new features not seen before in Samsung Galaxy Note devices.

The renders don't give us any clues as to the phone's internals either, but we're expecting a big battery, lots of RAM, a top-end processor and 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event is set for August 5, so we'll find out then what the next big Samsung phone is really like and how it compares to any potential premium siblings. TechRadar will be on hand to cover the event so stay tuned for our full coverage.