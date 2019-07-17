Samsung Galaxy Note 10 won’t get new gaming-focused Snapdragon 855 Plus

With Qualcomm having revealed its new gaming-centric Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset overnight, which is officially set to debut with the release of Asus ROG Phone 2 next week, Samsung fans may have been hoping that the updated processor might find its way into the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Unfortunately, that probably won't happen, as according to 9to5Google (via Dutch site WinFuture), the US version of Samsung's upcoming productivity-focused flagship will stick with the standard Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip (SoC) – the part that's currently powering the company's Galaxy S10 range.

While that may be disappointing to hear for North American Note fans, as with other Galaxy handsets the international version of the Note 10 will reportedly use Samsung's own Exynos SoC – and specifically a brand new Exynos 9825 model.

The as-yet-unannounced SoC is expected to be an upgrade from the 8-nanometer (nm) Exynos 9820 chipset, which is featured in the international Galaxy S10, and there's a chance it will be built with Samsung's 7nm process, which would allow the Exynos 9825 to offer more energy efficiency, and would put the Korean-made SoC more in line with the US models' Snapdragon 855 SoC in terms of power.

Of course, we won't know this for sure until Samsung officially reveals its highly-anticipated Note 10 range at the handset's launch, which has been confirmed for August 7 in New York.