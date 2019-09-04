Samsung Galaxy Fold release date is September 6, according to new leak

The Samsung Galaxy Fold release date has been incredibly hard to pin down – since the device was unveiled in February, a series of setbacks and delays has meant that six months later, the foldable phone still isn't available to buy.

That looks set to change though – we'd previously heard the Samsung Galaxy Fold is set to launch in September, and a new leak has given us a specific date: September 6.

That's according to the Korea Herald, which cites "industry sources" as saying Samsung is aiming to roll out between 20,000 and 30,000 units of the handset on that date.

That's not exactly many compared to modern flagship smartphones, but it's worth bearing in mind that Samsung is likely aware that this new piece of kit won't be popular from the moment it debuts, as novel tech takes a while to gain audience awareness.

And the timing, sudden as it seems, is no accident, as a re-launch event is expected to be held at IFA 2019, a consumer electronics event in Berlin, on the same day.

This initial launch is likely just for people who buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold outright though, as separately South Korean phone carrier KT (as reported by TizenHelp), has stated the folding device will land from September 11 with customers who pre-ordered.

If you're eager for the Samsung Galaxy Fold but don't live in South Korea, you may be waiting a little longer however, as these dates likely just apply to that country. Prolific leaker Evan Blass pegged the release elsewhere as September 27.

At the time of writing, IFA 2019 has already started, so we could see the new Galaxy Fold very soon. TechRadar is reporting on all the new tech products from the massive event, so follow our IFA 2019 coverage to keep up to date.