Samsung Galaxy A9 will have four rear cameras, according to new leaked image

In the race to see which smartphone manufacturer can fit the most cameras onto a single handset, Samsung has reportedly placed itself in the lead, with an upcoming mid-range handset set to sport four rear cameras.

As was hinted at in previous specs rumors, it's thought that the Samsung Galaxy A9 will likely feature four camera lenses lined up in a vertical array, with each camera offering a different kind of photographic functionality.

Thanks to a new (and very official-looking) image tweeted by noted leaker Evan Blass, we now have a pretty good understanding of what each camera is expected to bring to the table – and how they'll look.

According to details accompanying the image, the first lens will consist of an ultra wide camera with an 8MP resolution, f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view.

This is followed by a telephoto camera with a 10MP resolution, f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom, a 'main' camera that boasts a huge 24MP resolution and f/1.7 aperture, and an additional depth camera with a 5MP resolution, f/2.2 aperture and live focus capability.

Placed underneath the four cameras is a flash, while a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner can also be found in the middle of the phone.

Positioned as an upper mid-range device, the Galaxy A9 seems like it's going to have some flagship-level photographic credentials. We'll know for sure when the handset is officially announced in the very near future.